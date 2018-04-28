Reds' Joey Votto: Homers for fourth straight game
Votto went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs in the Reds' 15-9 win over the Twins on Friday.
Votto seems intent on showing his slow start to the season is a thing of the past, as his fifth-inning long ball off Tyler Duffey marked his fourth straight game with a homer after going the first 21 games of the season without one. The 34-year-old is now slashing .280/.393/.430 and he looks fully primed to resume his status as one of the best hitters in baseball.
