Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over Colorado.

Votto solidified Cincinnati's lead with a three-run blast in the third inning. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the game. He's hit two long balls and added six RBI in four games since he returned from a thumb injury. The first baseman is slashing .220/.313/.449 with seven homers, 23 RBI and 11 runs scored through 134 plate appearances.