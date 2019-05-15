Reds' Joey Votto: Homers in loss
Votto was responsible for the Reds' only run in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, hitting a solo homer against Kyle Hendricks.
The homer was Votto's fourth of the season, and he's still hitting a mere .207/.323/.357 during the campaign. He entered the game with an average exit velocity of 87.8 mph, which is right around his average in the Statcast Era. But he's striking out at a far greater pace than he has in previous seasons.
