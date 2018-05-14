Reds' Joey Votto: Homers, steals base Sunday
Votto went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
He parked a Pat Venditte pitch over the right-field wall for his sixth home run of the season. All six of those homers have come in Votto's last 19 games (21 homerless to begin the campaign). The 34-year-old also chipped in the rare stolen base and now has his batting line up to .288/.413/.445. Expect that line to only continue to trend upward.
