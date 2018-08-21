Reds' Joey Votto: Hopes to return Sunday

Votto (lower leg) hopes to return from the disabled list Sunday, the earliest date he's eligible, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto kept playing sporadically after getting hit in the leg by a pitch back on Aug. 4 but was eventually placed on the disabled list. Brandon Dixon has been playing first base in his absence.

