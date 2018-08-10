Reds' Joey Votto: In Friday's lineup

Votto (knee) will man first base and bat second against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

As expected, Votto will be back in action after missing the past two games following a knee injury he sustained during Monday's game. He benefitted from the Reds having a scheduled off day Thursday, and should be ready to go for this weekend's three-game set.

