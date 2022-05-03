Votto was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The length of Votto's expected absence is not yet clear, as the Reds have yet to announce if he's tested positive for the virus himself or is on the injured list for other reasons. The team will hope that his time out of the lineup will allow him to step back and rediscover his old form, as he's hit a miserable .122/.278/.135 through 22 games this season. Colin Moran starts at first base in his absence Tuesday against the Brewers and should see an expanded role until he returns.