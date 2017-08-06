Reds' Joey Votto: Launches 28th homer

Votto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Now up to 28 homers on the season, Votto sits just one shy of last year's total, with 52 games still to play. He has hit safely in 10 straight and is batting close to .500 during that span. It's looking like he's in store for another huge second half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast