Votto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Votto is now 10-for-29 (.345) over his last nine games, hitting safely in eight of them in one of his longest hot stretches of the year. He's collected three of his 11 homers this year in that span. The 38-year-old's surge has lifted his slash line to .224/.341/.406, but all of those would be career-worst marks for a full season. He's added 39 RBI, 30 runs scored, 17 doubles and one triple through 82 contests.