Reds' Joey Votto: May get Tuesday off with back tightness

Votto, who left Monday's game with back tightness, might get Tuesday off as well, although the injury is not considered serious, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto let manager Jim Riggleman know before the game that he was dealing with some nagging discomfort in his back, but convinced the skipper to put him in the lineup. He hit a single that was misplayed by the Giants' left fielder, and Votto looked really uncomfortable jogging into second base, which is when the Reds got him out of there. Adam Duvall replaced Votto at first base, and would likely get the start if the Reds opt to hold their star out of Tuesday's contest.