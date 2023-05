Votto was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Reds on Monday as he continues his recovery from left biceps and rotator cuff surgeries.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt McLain. Votto took live batting practice at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend, which signifies that he could be close to resuming a rehab assignment. He'll be eligible for activation toward the end of the month.