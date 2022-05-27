site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joey Votto: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Votto will sit Friday against the Giants.
Votto has looked great since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, homering twice while posting a 1.156 OPS in seven games. He'll get a rest Friday while Mike Moustakas handles first base.
