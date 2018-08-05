Reds' Joey Votto: Not in Sunday's lineup

Votto is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Nationals.

Votto was hit by two pitches Saturday -- including one at the knees that appeared retaliatory for the Reds plunking Bryce Harper (knee) -- but he remained in the game and no injury was ever officially announced. The veteran first baseman is likely just receiving a breather, with Brandon Dixon getting the start at first base Sunday for Cincinnati.

More News
Our Latest Stories