Reds' Joey Votto: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Votto (lower leg) has not been activated from the disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

There was a chance Votto would return to the lineup Wednesday after participating in an early-morning workout, but it looks like he will need at least another day before rejoining the active roster. With the Reds out of playoff contention, the club will continue to be cautious with their star first baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories