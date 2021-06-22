Votto will serve a one-game suspension and won't be available for Tuesday's series finale in Minnesota, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto's suspension stems from his ejection in the Reds' 7-5 loss to the Padres on Saturday, when he was run from the game in the first inning after arguing with the home-plate umpire on a check-swing strikeout. He was initially handed a two-game ban, but after appealing the decision, he had the suspension reduced to one game. Considering the Reds are facing a quick turnaround from Monday's 12-inning loss to the Twins with a game that begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday represents an ideal time for Votto to serve the suspension. After a team off day Wednesday, the veteran first baseman should return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Atlanta.