Reds' Joey Votto: Pinch hits in Tuesday's loss
Votto (back) struck out to end the game in a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday night.
The Reds suggested that this wasn't a serious injury for Votto, and his appearance in Tuesday's game backs that up.
