Reds' Joey Votto: Placed on DL with leg injury
Votto was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday due to a right lower-leg contusion.
Votto has been dealing with this injury since he was hit by a pitch against the Nationals on Aug. 4. He was held out of a few games since that date, and it became evident in recent days that lingering discomfort would force Votto to take some time off. He will be eligible to return against the Cubs on Aug. 26. Look for Brandon Dixon to receive an uptick in playing time at first base in his absence. Aristides Aquino was recalled from Double-A Pensacola in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...