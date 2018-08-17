Reds' Joey Votto: Placed on DL with leg injury

Votto was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday due to a right lower-leg contusion.

Votto has been dealing with this injury since he was hit by a pitch against the Nationals on Aug. 4. He was held out of a few games since that date, and it became evident in recent days that lingering discomfort would force Votto to take some time off. He will be eligible to return against the Cubs on Aug. 26. Look for Brandon Dixon to receive an uptick in playing time at first base in his absence. Aristides Aquino was recalled from Double-A Pensacola in a corresponding move.