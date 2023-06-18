Votto (shoulder) will play again for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in his rehab assignment, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

There was some speculation that Votto could return to the Reds on Sunday, but the veteran first baseman will play at least one more game in the minors while on his rehab assignment. Votto has hit just .176 with 3 homers and 10 RBI thus far in his 74 plate appearances in Triple-A as he works his way back from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him throughout the 2023 season.