Votto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Tigers.

Both hits were off lefty Matthew Boyd. Votto had one home run against a left-handed pitcher all of last season (144 plate appearances), so this was an encouraging way to kick off the 2020 campaign for the veteran. He is batting in the two hole ahead of Eugenio Suarez and Nick Castellanos.