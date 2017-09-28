Reds' Joey Votto: Putting finishing touches on brilliant season

Votto went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He got this game started off on the right note, hitting a first-inning solo shot that turned out to be all the offense the Reds would need -- though they added more. With four games left in his season, Votto now has 36 homers, one shy of his career best, and he needs just one more RBI to hit 100 for the first time since 2011. Oh, he also has a ridiculous 133:80 BB:K, by far the best ratio in the majors.