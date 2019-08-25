Reds' Joey Votto: Ramping up towards return
Votto (back) completed fielding drills at first base Sunday but isn't ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Votto took on-field batting practice Saturday and ran the bases, but he still needs more reps before being activated. The 35-year-old was eligible to return Sunday, but the team already indicated he wouldn't be activated this weekend. Votto seems unlikely to rejoin the active roster Monday, but he could still return to action sometime during the four-game series against the Marlins.
