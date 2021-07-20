Votto went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run Monday in the Reds' 15-11 loss to the Mets in 11 innings.

The veteran first baseman reached base four times on the night, as he was also struck by a pitch in addition to generating three hits. Even though he upped his on-base percentage to an excellent .409 for July after the big game, Votto has been underwhelming from a fantasy perspective this month with only one home run, seven RBI and six runs in 15 contests. He'll remain in the lineup Tuesday, batting third while manning first base.

