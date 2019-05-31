Reds' Joey Votto: Rejoins lineup Friday

Votto (hamstring) is starting at first base and batting second Friday against the Nationals.

Votto missed the last three games with a tight right hamstring, but is good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 35-year-old is riding a six-game hit streak in which he is slashing .444/.448/.519 with two doubles and two RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories