Reds' Joey Votto: Remains out Wednesday

Votto (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.

The Reds will hold Votto out for the second straight day with the sore right knee, though there hasn't been any indication from the team that its franchise player's condition has worsened since he first suffered the injury Monday. He'll benefit from a scheduled off-day Thursday and could rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks. Brandon Dixon, meanwhile, will start at first base for the third time in four games with Votto on the bench.