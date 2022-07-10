Votto (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Mike Moustakas will once again fill in at first base for Votto, who is on the bench for the seventh consecutive game on account of back tightness. Votto hasn't made any pinch-hitting appearances over the past five contests, suggesting a stint on the 10-day injured list could still be on the table for the 38-year-old. For now, he can be viewed as day-to-day in advance of the Reds' three-game series with the Yankees, which begins Tuesday.