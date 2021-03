Votto (COVID-19) has returned to the Reds training camp in Arizona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto has less than two weeks to ramp back up and be ready for Opening Day. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, the 37-year-old officially remains on the COVID-19 injured list, but he can still appear in spring games before being activated. The Reds have used a wide variety of players at first base in Votto's absence, including Kyle Farmer, Cheslor Cuthbert and Alex Blandino.