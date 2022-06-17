site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joey Votto: Scratched from Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Votto was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's unclear why Votto was pulled from the lineup. Mike Moustakas will play first base while Kyle Farmer slots in at designated hitter.
