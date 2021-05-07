Votto (thumb) was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 37-year-old fractured his left thumb during Wednesday's win over the White Sox and is expected to be sidelined for about a month, so it was only a matter of time before he was moved to the injured list. Mike Moustakas will move across the infield and start at first base Friday for Cincinnati. Alex Blandino received the start at first base in Votto's only previous absence this season and could also see some time there while the veteran is sidelined.