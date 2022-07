Votto (back) is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Even if back tightness hadn't kept him out of the lineup the past two days, Votto may have been a candidate to sit out one game of the doubleheader. As such, Votto could still have a chance at being ready to go for the nightcap, depending how much progress he made overnight in his recovery from the back issue. Mike Moustakas will cover first base in Votto's stead for Game 1.