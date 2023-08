Votto isn't in the Reds' lineup for the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Left-hander Reid Detmers will take the mound for Los Angeles, so Votto will retreat to the bench for the start of Wednesday's nightcap. Christian Encarnacion-Strand will start at first base, and Spencer Steer will serve as the Reds' DH.