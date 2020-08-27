Votto is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Brewers.

Votto was originally set to sit out Wednesday, but the Reds-Brewers game was one of three MLB contests postponed after players deciding to sit out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Assuming Thursday's doubleheader goes on as scheduled, Votto will get a breather in the front end of the twin bill before presumably checking back in as the Reds' first baseman for the second contest.