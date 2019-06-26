Reds' Joey Votto: Slugs solo home run

Votto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Votto plated the first and only run of the game for the Reds in the first inning, drilling a 410-foot home run to center field. It was his second straight game with a homer to raise his total to four in June, matching his total in April through May. The 2010 MVP is having a down year by his standards as his slash line now sits at .261/.358/.418 in 261 at-bats.