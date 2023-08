Votto went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Votto belted a solo shot to center field in the second inning and added a two-run blast in the fourth. He finished with multiple hits for the third straight game, a span in which he's gone 6-for-13 with three homers, four runs and seven RBI. The hot stretch follows a poor start to the second half, as Votto went 5-for-46 (.109 average) over his first 14 games following the All-Star break.