Votto (illness) was activated by the Reds and is in the lineup Monday against Cleveland, batting second.

Votto was away from the team as a precautionary measure in recent games, but he was officially activated by the Reds after testing negative for COVID-19. The 36-year-old will replace Christian Colon in the starting nine in the series opener against Cleveland. Aristides Aquino was optioned to the team's alternate training site in a corresponding move.