Votto (shoulder) said Wednesday that there is still no timetable for when he might begin another minor-league rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Votto called it a day-to-day situation as he continues to work on his offense and defense in the Cincinnati area. The 39-year-old batted just .184/.289/.316 with 21 strikeouts over 45 plate appearances during a 10-game rehab assignment last month at Triple-A Louisville. He also had trouble picking balls at first base due to a lack of extension in his surgically-repaired left biceps and shoulder. "I'll make the decision the day before and just head down there," Votto said of the timing for a second rehab stint. "I don't really want to say anything. I want to come back and bring joy and optimism and be a part of it."