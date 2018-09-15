Reds' Joey Votto: Swats 12th homer

Votto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

It's only his 12th homer of the year, but three of them have come in his last five games, pushing Votto's slash line in September up to .293/.423/.561. The veteran first baseman has had a rough, injury-plagued season overall, but he remains a fantasy force in OBP leagues, drawing more than 100 walks for the fourth straight campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories