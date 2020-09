Votto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

Votto put the Reds on the board with a big blast to right field off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the first inning. It was Votto's first homer in nine games, and his seventh of the year. The first baseman has slashed .219/.335/.409 with 14 RBI and 22 runs scored in 39 contests this season.