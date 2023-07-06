Votto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Votto now has homers in back-to-back games following an 0-for-18 slump over his previous six contests. Wednesday's three-hit effort was his first since June 23. Votto will look to build on his solid performance, as he's had a slow start to the year following off-season rotator cuff surgery. The veteran first-baseman is slashing .205/.340/.545 with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored through his first 53 plate appearances.