Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Votto (shoulder) will begin taking live batting practice this weekend at Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's not an actual minor-league rehab assignment just yet, but that could potentially happen sometime next week if Votto looks good in these weekend workouts against live pitching. He tried a rehab stint with Louisville in April but went 7-for-38 (.184) with 21 strikeouts in 10 games while also struggling defensively. The veteran first baseman is on the road back from surgery last August to repair tears in his left rotator cuff and biceps muscle.