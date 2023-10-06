Votto said in an interview Friday that he wants to continue his baseball career for "at least one more year," Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show reports.

Votto also added that while his preference would be to play for the Reds, if they would like to move on he would consider playing elsewhere. The 40-year-old finished with a .202/.314/.433 batting line with 14 home runs in 2023, as he was limited to just 65 games due to recovery and then setbacks with his surgically repaired shoulder. The Reds have a $20 million club option or $7 million buyout on Votto for 2024. While they will not be exercising that option, it's possible the two sides could work out a restructured deal if the organization is keen on bringing the six-time All-Star back.