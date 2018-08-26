Reds' Joey Votto: Won't return to Sunday's lineup

Votto (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

Votto could still technically be activated prior to first pitch, but that seems unlikely after the Reds discussed Friday the uncertainty of his immediate availability. The team's scheduled off day Monday also provides an additional incentive to delay a return. The Reds have no reason to risk rushing back their star first baseman entering the final stages of a lost season.

More News
Our Latest Stories