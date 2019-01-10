Jiminian signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.

Jiminian spent the 2018 season in the Mariners' organization, producing a 3.49 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 69 Double-A innings. His FIP sat at a lofty 4.54 mark due to a middling 52:31 K:BB in that span, however, so he figures to be little more than an organizational depth piece moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories