India went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old slugged a two-run homer off Michael Lorenzen in the seventh inning, giving the Reds what proved to be crucial insurance runs after they'd jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. The long ball was India's first of 2024, and after managing only two multi-hit performances in his first 21 games, he's now racked up six knocks in the last two. Despite the big weekend he's putting together, he's still slashing just .222/.347/.309 on the season with two steals, eight RBI and 11 runs in 81 plate appearances.