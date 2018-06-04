Reds' Jonathan India: Nabbed by Reds at No. 5 overall
The Reds have selected India with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
India's road to the first round this year has been a bit of a roller coaster, as he was seen as a third-round talent in 2015, but fell to Milwaukee in the 26th round due to well-founded signability concerns. His first two years at Florida were middling, but he made good on his pedigree as a junior, hitting .362/.502/.723 with 17 home runs, 11 steals (on 13 attempts) and a 47:47 K:BB through 188 at-bats. The big change for India has been his improved pitch recognition, which has led to more patience and better pitches to hit. When he swings, he doesn't get cheated, taking violent swings with his quick bat that should result in high exit velocities in pro ball. He's not a burner, but is at least an average runner, and could steal double-digit bases early in his career. The legitimacy of his improved hit tool will be what ultimately determines his value at the next level. If he can carry over this improved approach against pro pitchers, we could be looking at a five-category force, someone capable of playing third base, second base, and maybe even some shortstop.
