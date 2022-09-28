site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: Out of Wednesday's lineup
India is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.
India is hitting .243 with a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over his last 10 games. Alejo Lopez will start at the keystone and hit sixth.
