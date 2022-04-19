India (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 16.

Manager David Bell previously said India wouldn't rejoin the starting lineup until at least Friday, so it's not a major surprise the second baseman will go on the injured list after missing the past four games with a strained right hamstring. The 25-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the April 26 matchup with San Diego since the transaction is backdated a few days, so he may only be out another week despite moving to the shelf. Brandon Drury and Alejo Lopez should see action at the keystone during his absence.

More News