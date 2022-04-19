India (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 16.
Manager David Bell previously said India wouldn't rejoin the starting lineup until at least Friday, so it's not a major surprise the second baseman will go on the injured list after missing the past four games with a strained right hamstring. The 25-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the April 26 matchup with San Diego since the transaction is backdated a few days, so he may only be out another week despite moving to the shelf. Brandon Drury and Alejo Lopez should see action at the keystone during his absence.