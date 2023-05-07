India went 3-for-3 with one double, three runs scored and two steals in Saturday's victory over the White Sox.

India flew around the bases Saturday, reaching safely in all four plate appearances with two steals and a trifecta of runs scored. The second basemen has been a consistent leadoff option for the Reds having recorded a walk or a hit in 29 of 33 games this season and slashing .298/.392/.421. Though India's power numbers have decreased, he's made up for it with seven steals across 33 games after only stealing three bases in 2022.