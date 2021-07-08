India went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
India came up huge in the top of the seventh inning and delivered the hit that turned the game around, as his two-run double that scored both Shogo Akiyama and Mike Freeman gave the Reds a 3-2 lead they'd never relinquish. The second baseman has plated runs in three of Cincinnati's last four games and is hitting .421 with a .577 on-base percentage since the beginning of the month.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Supplies RBI, run scored in return•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Returns to lineup•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Scratched with sore ankle•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Reaches base four times, swipes bag•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles twice, scores three runs•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: On base four times Monday•