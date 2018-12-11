Patterson inked a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Patterson spent the 2018 season at Triple-A, slashing .271/.367/.525 over 118 games. Although he was non-tendered by the Reds at the end of November, Cincinnati has elected to keep him within the organization. He'll start the 2019 campaign with the Bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories