Patterson was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Thursday.

Patterson will join his third team in less than two weeks after the Mets -- who claimed him off waivers from Colorado earlier in the week -- unsuccessfully tried to pass him through waivers. The 26-year-old spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .271/.367/.525 with 26 homers in 118 games.

